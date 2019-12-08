A group of Northlanders, many of whom have never had a job, were given the opportunity of a lifetime when the New Zealand Stunt School visited Otangarei to run a Stunt Fight School workshop earlier this month. Supported by Northland DHB and Te Hau Awhiowhio, the school came north to host the workshop, a first of its kind in Whangārei. Sixteen people attended and there was a mix of young and older people who have been unemployed for a long time. The stunt school trains new and existing stunt performers of all ages, as well as actors and actresses. Each participant will receive a profile that will be forwarded to producers and to the NZ Stunt Agency, which supplies actors and stunt people for the productions such as the Lord of the Rings TV series being filmed in Kumeu near Auckland.

Library book sale

Kerikeri's Procter Library is refreshing its collection so all excess stock will be up for grabs in a book sale from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday, December 10, in the community room. Three items for $1 or fill a bag for $5.

Guilty dangerous driving plea

A Northland tattooist has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death. Randall Kevin Wilson, 41, of Hikurangi, appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Friday and entered the plea. Huntly woman Donna Hillary Blake died on June 19 this year in a two-car crash on State Highway 1, south of Whangārei. Wilson admitted driving at a speed considered dangerous at the time of the crash, which happened near the intersection SH1 and Springfield Rd, Oakleigh. He was remanded on bail to February 14 for sentencing.

Kids' Christmas gifts sought

The Bald Angels Charitable Trust is seeking gifts galore with its annual Christmas toy drive. The goal is to collect 3000 donated gifts, for children and teenagers up to 17 years. New or quality pre-loved gifts such as games, art supplies, books, toiletries, sunblock, underwear packs, beach towels, drinking bottles and jandals would all be greatly appreciated, and can be dropped off at locations including Kerikeri's Café Cinema, the Procter Library, Kerikeri Primary School, Riverview School and the community gym, Paihia School and Whitelaw Weber Accountants in Kaikohe. Go to www.baldangels.org.nz/ for more.

Advertisement

Lotto prize pool grows

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over meaning there is a combined prize pool of $9.3 million up for grabs on Wednesday night. Wednesday's Powerball jackpot will be $8m, while Lotto First Division will be $1m. Strike Four will be $300,000 on Wednesday night. Saturday's numbers were 06, 09, 23, 25, 26 and 27 with bonus ball 39 and Powerball 08.