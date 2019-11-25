A Northland engineering giant is still awaiting word on whether it would be called to help with disassembling parts of the Auckland SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre that was destroyed by a fire last month. Whangarei's Culham Engineering constructed and installed steel framings in the massive complex, built at a cost of more than $400 million. Culham managing director Rob Kirwan said it was still early days Fletcher was still going through what and how the fire happened. He said it would be towards the end of this year or early 2020 that those involved hoped to have a good understanding on what needed to be done. Firefighters used more than 12 million litres of water to fight the massive blaze in downtown Auckland that resulted in the closure of many businesses for several days.

Leads on assault sought

Leads on assault sought

Dargaville Police are again asking the public for information following an aggravated robbery in September last year. On Wednesday, September 18, 2018, a male victim was injured in an unprovoked attack around 10.30pm between Plunket St and Awakino St in Dargaville. The victim was driving his vehicle – an orange/copper metallic coloured Lexus IS200 saloon – when he has stopped to remove a stereo that was lying on the road. A male offender approached the vehicle, yelled at the victim, reached into the car and removed the keys. He dragged the victim out of the car and hit him on the head which knocked him unconscious. Another person – a female – was believed to be with the male offender. The offenders stole the vehicle which subsequently crashed at the eastern end of Victoria Rd a short time later. Police have followed lines of inquiry but the identity of those involved remains unknown. Detective Andrew Bailey says police urge those with information to contact Dargaville Police on 021 191 5765, Detective Kyle Dalbeth on 021 191 2075 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

CAB move complete

CAB move complete

Former tenants of the Old Town Hall, the Citizens Advice Bureau who had been operating remotely since the fire, moved into new facilities in the old Public Trust building at 69 Bank St. Co-ordinator Moea Armstrong said it was a relief to have a computer and a phone on a desk again. While the 40 CAB volunteers had adapted to working in the cloud to keep the service operating as best as possible, they are now happy to have moved in to their new offices. The entrance is between Shosha and the Thai's Chef on Bank St, opposite the IRD.

Moerewa public meeting

Moerewa public meeting

A community meeting is being held in Moerewa on December 2 to discuss speed limits, signage, pedestrian safety and other traffic issues. The meeting will start at 5pm in Pure Bliss Kitchen on Moerewa's main street.

Crash near Taheke

Crash near Taheke

Two people were injured when a truck crashed on State Highway 12 west of Taheke on Monday. The truck came to rest on its side down a bank about 2pm with one occupant described as having moderate injuries and the other cuts and scratches. Police and St John Ambulance responded.