With tug-o-war, face painting and a free hangi lunch - there were plenty of smiles and fun had at the first E Tū Otangarei whānau event.

Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust organised the event on Saturday which featured guest speakers, food stalls, games, rides, giveaways, a free hangi lunch and stalls from organisations involved in the progress and development of the community.

Photographer Tania Whyte went along.

Kat Wira-Kohu and fellow Northland Women's Rugby player Tui George with Giamarni Komene, 10, and Summer Breeze Temworlde, 8. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jack Sampson, 15, and Daryle Leaf, 16, get stuck into the tug-o-war. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jaydah Shari, 7, looked beautiful with her face painted by Pamela Parkin from Oranga Tamariki. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tom Pickering from Ngāti Hine Health Trust with Gabriel Fa-Amausili and 2-year-old O-Shea Broughton. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jayziah Houghton-Peita, 4, and his dad Leon Peita were all smiles. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lendryx Pomata, 11, and Tainui Kaipo, 8, have a photo taken with Tane the Taniwha at the event. Photo / Tania Whyte