With tug-o-war, face painting and a free hangi lunch - there were plenty of smiles and fun had at the first E Tū Otangarei whānau event.
Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust organised the event on Saturday which featured guest speakers, food stalls, games, rides, giveaways, a free hangi lunch and stalls from organisations involved in the progress and development of the community.