Far North District Councillor Rachel Smith has extended an invitation for a coffee and a chat to candidates standing for the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board.

Nominations to fill a vacancy on the board's Kerikeri subdivision come after Smith was elected as both a councillor and onto the community board in the October 12 local body elections.

Because she can't do both roles, a by-election must now be held to fill the community board vacancy.

Nominations are open for a month from November 25.

Smith, a Kerikeri community board member for the past three years, said her advice to those pondering whether to put themselves forward is to be open-minded, willing to learn and attend as many community board meetings as possible.

Also, be prepared to be "empowered and frustrated", the 35-year-old said.

"Being on the community board is an experience that opened my eyes to the various parts you can play in community," she said.

"It's really learning to empathise with the process to ensure the job is done right. It's certainly been frustrating at times. But when you're willing to learn and look at the positive angle, it becomes a different ball game."

Smith said she'll miss the community board but is "thriving" in her new role as councillor.

To be eligible to stand, candidates must be a New Zealand citizen and be a parliamentary elector anywhere in New Zealand.

They must also be nominated by two people who are registered on the electoral roll within the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board Kerikeri Subdivision area.

Nominations close at noon on December 23.

Postal voting packs will be delivered to eligible electors within the Kerikeri Subdivision from January 27 and voting will close on February 18.

Nomination papers can be obtained from council's Kerikeri Service Centre, downloaded via council's website www.fndc.govt.nz) or by phoning 0800 922 822.