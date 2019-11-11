Bowie, Clapton, The Beatles and more music legends drew vinyl lovers to the Whangārei Record Collectors Fair on Saturday.
The bi-annual event is in its third year and is a true treasure trove with its large range of second-hand records ranging from rock and pop, to reggae and punk, and of course, hip-hop and classical were also represented.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone captured images of music enthusiasts while listening to some fine tunes on Bank St.
READ MORE:
• Whangārei food and craft markets on the move
• Premium - Northland Christmas parade cancelled over traffic congestion
• Premium - Have a merry (eco-friendly, plastic-free, no tinsel) Christmas!
Advertisement