Bowie, Clapton, The Beatles and more music legends drew vinyl lovers to the Whangārei Record Collectors Fair on Saturday.

The bi-annual event is in its third year and is a true treasure trove with its large range of second-hand records ranging from rock and pop, to reggae and punk, and of course, hip-hop and classical were also represented.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone captured images of music enthusiasts while listening to some fine tunes on Bank St.

Karlie and Peter Robinson find a keeper. Photos / John Stone

No record fair is complete without legendary guitarist Eric Clapton.

Co-organiser Lester Smith keeps the music coming.

It can be tough call when you get to choose between unique records.

Richard Cranenburgh with Dylan's "Nashville Skyline".

Sam Carbin dives into the bargain bin.

