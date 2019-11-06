Police are seeking witnesses after a woman fell from a car and died on State Highway 12 at Ohaeawai last night.

Emergency services were called to the incident around 9.30pm.

The woman died at the scene.

A 41-year-old man, who was driving a white Nissan Fuga, has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death, driving while disqualified and failing to stop after a crash.

He is expected to appear in the Kaikohe District Court this afternoon.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.

Acting detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell can be called on the 105 number.

The woman's next of kin are still being notified.

