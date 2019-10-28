The Kaipara District Council will spend $300,000 each year renting offices in a new building to be owned by another territorial authority from around mid-2021.

Northland Regional Council is building just down the road from the existing KDC offices on Hokianga Rd and the chief executives of both councils signed an agreement two weeks ago to share office space.

The present KDC offices were built more than five decades ago and about $500,000 is needed to fix weathertightness and asbestos issues in the building.

It does not have lifts or disabled access to the top floor and existing disabled toilets do not accommodate wheelchairs.

KDC chief executive Louise Miller said while these issues posed no immediate health concerns for staff or the public, they would require remediation.

While legally compliant with the new building standards, she said it was below the level many organisations now considered acceptable.

KDC is expected to have about 65 staff in the new NRC building and will every year pay $300,000 in rent - which is provided for in its Long Term Plan - $200,000 in operating costs, $125,250 debt repayment over 20 years and $96,200 interest.

The total annual cost would be $721,450.

Option B was to remain in the existing building with the library and an extension at an overall annual cost of $756,650, while the other option would have been similar, apart from relocation of the library to another venue.

Kaipara District Council staff will move from the existing council building to the new NRC shared space just down the road in 2021.

Miller said leasing a new space was an investment in the people of Kaipara.

"We will be able to work more closely with our colleagues on projects across Kaipara, and our community will have better access to regional and district council services in a developing civic hub."

NRC first raised the option of sharing office space when it was considering building an office block in Dargaville.

KDC staff carried out a review of all their properties and spaces, both owned and leased, which they presented to councillors in February.

The Civic Building Report analysed long-term building needs for offices and libraries and various options for fulfilling them.

Miller said options were rigorously discussed and reviewed at the council meeting in March, with members asking for further information, which were provided in May.

"A detailed cost analysis shows the capital costs of leasing space from NRC are substantially lower than other options medium-term, but over the proposed full 20-year term the option of refurbishment may prove to be slightly cheaper."