Kawakawa community stalwart Johnson Davis has died after a long battle with cancer. Davis, who was 75, died peacefully at home on Friday. A celebration of his life was held at the family home on Monday. Davis was deeply involved in many community organisations including Kawakawa Bowling Club, Kawakawa Business Association, Kawakawa Community Centre, Te Papawai Community Pool, Ruapekapeka Trust and Kawakawa Hundertwasser Park Trust. He served a number of terms on the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board and was chairman of the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust until ill health forced him to step down earlier this year. At a surprise function last month Far North Mayor John Carter presented him with an award acknowledging his service to the Kawakawa community. Davis is survived by his wife Lisa, four children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Lotto wins in Northland

Six tickets sold in Northland were among 189 nationally that each won almost $6000 on Saturday's must be won $1 million Strike game.

The must-be-won $1 million Strike jackpot was not won by a single ticket so rolled down to Division Two where 189 players each won $5,932.

The winning Northland tickets were sold at Countdown Dargaville; Pak N Save Kaitaia; Jaques Four Square, Kaiwaka; Countdown Whangārei; Onerahi Book and Lotto Shop and Otaika Lotto and Post.

Guilty of manslaughter

Northland woman Julieta Hurenga Beattie has pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter after appearing in the High Court at Whangārei on Monday.

Richard Kire Bristow died from stab wounds on September 16, 2018, after an altercation in a house in Moerewa. Beattie, 47, was originally charged with the murder of Bristow and plead not guilty to that charge. A three-week trial was to start on Monday but the guilty plea halted that. Beattie was remanded in custody for sentence on November 27.

Milk tanker crashes

A tanker carrying milk from Northland to Auckland closed State Highway 12 and brought power lines down early yesterday.

The crash happened about 4am just east of Mountain Rd, closing SH12 between Brynderwyn (SH1) and Maungaturoto. Senior Constable Greg Chisnell said the cause of the crash was still to be determined after it appeared the trailer unit had clipped the roadside railing and then had taken out a power pole.

The driver of the truck was not injured and the truck and trailer unit were moved to a dairy factory across the road. The pole was replaced and the road opened later in the morning.

Man died after crash

The man who died when a van struck a bank and rolled on Puketona Rd, near Haruru in the Bay of Islands, was 45-year-old George Scott Whiddon from Kerikeri. An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. It is thought the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the van when it rolled.