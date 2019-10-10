TODAY

• Wildboy - Brando Yelavich, will be at Forum North, Whangārei, from 2.30pm – 3.40pm today. Yelavich, adventurer and author will present about his life and adventures as 'Wildboy'

• An Evening with Harry Lyon at Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane, Whangārei, from 7.30pm – 10pm His set will feature Sailor favourites, songs from his back catalogue, and from his 2018 critically acclaimed Top 10 solo album To The Sea. He will be joined by Tony Waine (bass and vocals) and Josh Sorenson (drums and vocals). They will also play the Russell Boating Club on Saturday. Tickets available through eventfinda or at the door.

• Live Music with Moondog Blues Band at Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Bay of Islands from 7.30pm – 10.30pm.

• Whangārei band Those Lethals and support band The Backchat play The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei, tonight from 8pm – 11pm.

SATURDAY

• Loose Change Rocks Butters. Ngunguru's favourite covers band is at The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei, from 8pm.

• Experiencing Marine Reserves is holding its first community snorkel day to the Poor Knights. Poor Knights Snorkel Day is from Dive! Tutukaka, 3/5 Rona Place, Tutukaka, leaving at 11am – 4pm.

• Trounson Kauri Park Guided Night Walk is at Trounson Kauri Park, 990 Trounson Park Rd, Donnellys Crossing , Waipoua, Kaipara, from 7pm – 11pm. The Kauri Coast DOC office will be hosting a Free Guided Night Walk at Trounson Kauri Park for local families.

• Mangonui Craft Market is at Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, from 9am – 1.30pm.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market is on at The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, from 8.30am – 1pm.

SUNDAY

• Bivouac Outdoor Wild Auckland Trail Run/Walk is at Te Arai Point, Te Arai Point Rd, Mangawhai, from 9am – 3pm

• It's Whānau Day at Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei, with two big rugby matches.

The women's Farah Palmer Cup match between Northland Kauri and Taranaki Whio will kick off at 11.35am.The Mitre 10 Cup match - Northland vs Otago - will kick off at 2.05pm

• Opera North Presents Variety Concert for Domain Lodge at Forum North, Whangārei, from 2pm. Opera North presents a Variety Concert in aid of the Cancer Society's Domain Lodge. Featuring young talent both vocal and instrumental, with the soloists and chorus of Opera North.

• There's a Patio Party at Land & Sea Cafe, Bar & Eatery, 8 Rauiri Dr, Bream Bay, from 4pm – 7pm.

• The Duo Coco's Jam Session is at Alfresco's Restaurant and Bar, 6 Marsden Rd, Paihia, from 3pm – 6.30pm.

• Sunday Market is at Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, from 7am – 11am.

• The Tikipunga Community Market is on at Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, from 7am – 11.30am.

• Waipū Life Drawing classes are being held at Waipū Primary School, 6 Argyle St, Bream Bay, from 3pm.

COMING UP

• Spanish Classes are being held at Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, on Monday from 10am – 12pm

• Early Bird Yoga is on at Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, on Monday from 7am – 8am.

• Pink Ladies Cocktails & Canapes Event is on at Red Dining, 3 Kensington Avenue, Whangārei, on Tuesday from 5.30pm – 10.30pm. It's a Ladies Night Fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Month with $10 from every ticket supporting our local Northland Breast Cancer Support Trust.

• Children's Self Defence Workshop is on at Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank St, Whangārei, on Tuesday from 6pm – 7.30pm.

• There's a Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers at Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, on Tuesday from 1pm – 3pm.

• Dr Bruce Campbell is giving at talk 'The Future of Food:What could it mean?' at Barge Showgrounds Events Centre, Maunu Road, State Highway 14, Whangārei on Wednesday, from 5.30pm – 7pm.

• The Te Reo Cafe is on again on Wednesday at The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei, between 6pm and 8pm.

• The Whangārei Mid Week Market is on at Cobham Oval, Port Rd, Whangārei on Wednesday from 12pm – 4pm.

