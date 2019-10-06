About 1250 people turned out for the 10th anniversary It! Bay of Islands Food and Wine Festival on Paihia's Village Green on Saturday, headlined by 1980s-themed band Automatic 80s — but it was high-energy acoustic covers band White Chapel Jak that really stole the show.
Craig Cave warms up the crowd with Bay of Islands band Craig Cave and the Bad Excuse. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Horsin' around: When organisers asked MC Toast Te Kani if he'd be prepared to wear a costume, he said yes before asking what kind of costume they had in mind. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Contestants (including, from left, Janet Hargreaves of Whangarei, Jo Duff from Ngunguru, and Dani Wilson of Auckland) wait for starter's orders in the kina-sucking contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A kina-juice-splattered Shaun Cave, from Whangarei, tied for first place in the kina-sucking contest with Kenneth Waaka of Kaikohe (with his hands on his head). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Vini Hoeft, left, on her way to defeating Shaun Cave in the all-Whangarei final of the oyster-shucking contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Auckland 11-year-old Brooke Anderson realises she's entered a pie-eating contest even though she doesn't actually like pies. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri's Jack Laird, 11, tucks into a free lunch courtesy of the pie-eating contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Kerikeri's Sara Dormer was kept busy serving Japanese karaage chicken. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Whangārei Heads friends, from left, Lisa Gwyn, Matilda Sandringham, Fiona Bycroft and ‘‘Tinker Bell’’. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Boh Runga performs a song from her Stellar days. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Boh Runga conducts an experiment with audience participation. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The Playing Cards from Wellsford, from left, Adele Ball, Amber Railey, Rochelle Gray and Donna Railey. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Covers band extraordinaire White Chapel Jak with, from left, Michael White, Nathan Boston and Bonnie Hurunui. Photo / Peter de Graaf
White Chapel Jak's Bonnie Hurunui and Nathan Boston duel on double bass and acoustic guitar. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Marcus McAdams of Whangarei gets a cooling off from water dispenser Tiana Parker. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Auckland band White Chapel Jak soon had festival-goers on their feet. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Bob "Caveman" Dunne of Warkworth celebrated his 62nd birthday in style at the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Festival-goers Julie Stevens, left, and Diane Priestley from Whangarei. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Aimy Stehlin of Opua busts some dance moves during a set by Auckland band White Chapel Jak. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Festival-goers, from left, Gem Morton, Zsuzsanna Holdsworth, Olivia Mitten and Katalin Thompson. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nathan Boston, Michael White and Bonnie Hurunui of Auckland band White Chapel Jak. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Bonnie Hurunui and Nathan Boston of Auckland band White Chapel Jak had at least as much fun as the audience. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Nathan Boston and Bonnie Hurunui of high-energy covers band White Chapel Jak. Photo / Peter de Graaf
White Chapel Jak guitarist Nathan Boston performs an acrobatic feat while Michael White plays on as if other band members are always climbing on his double bass. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Steampunk duo Grace Ngaropo, left, and Kimi Katene of Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Festival regulars Sarah Coutts and Al Glover from Auckland. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Having a great time are, from left, Kauangarua Kingi (Whangarei), Kelli Skipage (Paihia), Cathryn Holland (Paihia) and Kelly Archer (Kerikeri). Photo / Peter de Graaf
Justin Maclaren of 1980s cover band Automatic 80s. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Automatic 80s' Justin Maclaren. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Pearl Runga of 1980s cover band Automatic 80s, the festival's main act. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Guest artist Boh Runga sings Bette Davis Eyes with 1980s cover band Automatic 80s. Photo / Peter de Graaf