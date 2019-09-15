On Saturday the Otangarei community came together to clean up the Otangarei Central Reserve and surrounding areas. It was part of the Otangarei Proud and Cleaning Up Day, during GJ Gardner Homes Clean-Up Week, in association with Keep New Zealand Beautiful. Local businesses and the Otangarei Neighbourhood Safety Panel were instrumental in organising the day and locals turned out to help. Photographer John Stone went along too.
Ben Loneko trundles his rubbish to the bin Photo / John Stone
Gloved warriors Michael Salase and Kahlanie Salase make sure they are looking after themselves.
Photo / John Stone
Kyla McKenzie, left and Michael Salase hoist a shopping trolley into a bin.
Photo / John Stone
Karlene Livingstone keeps the bins coming for the collection crew.
Photo / John Stone
Tepene Livingstone makes room in the bin for another trailer load
Photo / John Stone
George Hill, facing camera and a helper who preferred to be unnamed put an old mattress into the skip.
Photo / John Stone