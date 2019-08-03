It wasn't Master Chef or My Kitchen Rules, but on Saturday the competition between four teams of budding young chefs was just as entertaining.

The youngsters went head-to-head in the Northland Regional Final of the Rabobank Root to Tip cooking competition in an effort to make the national finals of the event. Three of the finalists come from Ruakākā Primary School, one from Riverview School in Kerikeri.

And after some intense competition Ruakāka students Cory Whitehead and Tai Morris were judged the winners.

The final was held at NorthTec Raumanga Campus, Whangārei, on Saturday and Advocate Photographer Tania Whyte went along.

Eli Cherrington is all smiles in the kitchen as supporters take a peek at the cooking comp at NorthTec on Saturday.

Waikohu Carring pipes chocolate for her desert for her Root to Tip entry.

Alecia Smythe and Hana Baker work in tandem in the heat of the kitchen.

Tai Morris checks his flatbread.

Mia Turner adds feta cheese to her dish.