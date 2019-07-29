A car careered through a roundabout, slid across to the other side of the road, hit a lamp post outside the district court, spun across the road again, plummeted over the Bank St rock wall and crashed about 10 metres down into Laurie Hall Park in Whangārei.

After a zigzag crash in Bank St the car plummeted over the rock wall into Laurie Hall Park.

The wild ride was seen by several witnesses on their way to work at around 6.30am this morning and was captured on several videos, one of them a security camera outside Whangārei District Court.

No-one was hurt in the making of the action scene, even possibly the driver of the car who allegedly ran from the scene, but acting Sergeant Jake Lawgun said pedestrians and at least one car travelling along Bank St were extremely lucky not to have been being hit.

''It was a very dangerous situation,'' Lawgun said.

The silver hatchback car was extensively damaged, a fence broken and branches torn from a number of trees on the park's steep garden adjacent to Bank St.Despite what appears to have been an out-of-control car, there was no evidence to suggest speed was involved, Lawgun said.

''Our main concern is finding the driver and making sure that person is okay.''

The police are making inquiries into who is the registered owner of the car and ''working back from there.''