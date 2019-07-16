Three Northland surf lifeguards, and a programme run by one of the clubs, are finalists in the Surf Life Saving Northern Region Awards of Excellence.

The awards recognise outstanding work in the region, which saw lifeguards perform 286 rescues and 447 assists.

As well, lifeguards at the 17 clubs - including Whangārei heads, Waipū Cove, Ruakaka, Mangawhai Heads and Ahipara in Northland - carried out 894 first aid treatments, did 181 searches and made 30,998 safety interventions involving 105,041 people.

More than 30 awards will be given out covering three categories: lifesaving, sports and regional awards. Service, Distinguished Service and Life Membership award recipients will also be honoured on the night.

Zac Brown-Hale from Waipū Cove Surf Lifesaving Club is a finalist in the Rookie Lifeguard of the Year Award; Kath Manning, also from Waipū Cove is a finalist in the Administrator of the Year Award and John-Michael Swannix from Whangārei Heads Surf Lifesaving Club is a finalist in the Outstanding Contribution to Support Services Award.

Waipū Cove Lifesaving Club captain Kath Manning is one of three Northland surf lifeguards who are finalists in the Surf Life Saving Northern Region Awards of Excellence.

As well, Waipū Cove's Northland Beach Education Tour - which took lifeguards on tour around the region's beaches to pass on water safety messages - is a finalist in the CSE Genesis Innovation of the Year Award.

Major Awards include Lifeguard of the Year, Club of the Year, Rescue of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Administrator of the Year, and Outstanding Contribution to Support Services. A new Event Lifeguard Award has also been included this year to celebrate lifeguards who have performed exceptionally at lifeguard and sport events this season.

The awards will be presented at the Cordis Hotel, Auckland, on July 27.