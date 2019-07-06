Underwater pioneer, scientist and conservationist extraordinaire Dr Roger Grace was

well-known in Northland and will be remembered internationally as one of the sea environment's great champions.

He made a mark in the visual arts as a first-rate marine life photographer, was loved by his friends as a funny, honest, sometimes rowdy, always supportive mate, and the fishing industry as one of the nicest people anyone could sit across the table from.

But he will always be most loved by family. On behalf of herself and her sister Vanessa, Grace's daughter Shelley shared some thoughts of their beloved father.

''Our dad was truly awesome. We had heaps of fun growing up, in many ways dad was a big kid himself and liked things which were generally a bit silly.

''He made a song up called Elephants Are Big and would play it on the piano. He was actually a very talented musician and could play virtually any instrument by ear, but being humble and somewhat shy about that, he never liked an audience except for us.

''He built us barrel swings, and we kept tadpoles and released them at the pond on our bush property once they turned into frogs. Dad was very kind to all living things, even flies. Instead of grabbing the fly swat or nearest magazine, he would catch them and put them out the window.

''Ice cream was another big thing. We always had ice cream at home. Anyone who has spent any time with him would know about that.

Roger Grace working with Fish Forever on the launch, Arathusa.

''Of course the beach was a huge part of our growing up too, and we spent most holidays on his friends' boats sailing around. We spent loads of time snorkeling and looking at rock pools. If we weren't at the beach or on a boat, we would be bush crashing. Dad loved the native trees and birds probably as much as he loved the ocean.

''He made the best shortbread and home brewed wine, which was given the name Chateau Nurf de Gurgle. Unfortunately, it was often a bit too potent to be consumed. Dad also perfected the art of eating artichokes, which should always be done with red wine and good company.

''The most patient, kind, gentle soul, he never got angry with us even when we seriously deserved it. The only thing I remember him getting remotely wound up about was whenever he would talk about some environmental thing that was going badly.

''He was always there for us when we needed him, no matter what. I think that's something anyone who knew him would agree with - he was there for people, whatever they needed a hand with, and he had so many friends who really stepped up to help him over the last couple of years, for which we can't thank them enough.

''We miss him beyond belief, but are so grateful for the life we have had with him as our father. We could not have asked for more.''

Roger Grace as a young man.

Grace was instrumental in cleaning up the silted Whangateau Harbour near his home at Leigh, dive-surveying (in 1972) what would become the Mimiwhangata Reserve, and many other projects. He served as photographer on many Greenpeace expeditions aboard the Rainbow Warrior.

Ngunguru marine conservationists and friends of Grace, Wade and Jan Doak first met him in 1970.

Doak described Grace as ''New Zealand's first ocean hero and eco-warrior,'' who was fittingly seconded as an adviser to Jacques Cousteau's Calypso team while in New Zealand for the ambitious French TV series Rediscovering the Planet.

Two years ago, the Doaks wrote to Grace, thanking him for his input into the marine environment and for their many years together.

"Your experiences are precious and your judgement on the state of our seas should be heeded. Without your input ocean affairs would be so much worse. If your wise advice were followed, how hugely better they might be.''

In 2016 Grace was awarded Forest & Bird's highest honour, the Old Blue. He had belonged to the organisation from the age of 10.

As a senior staffer with Auckland City's biodiversity team, Forest & Bird's Northland branch chairman Jack Craw worked with him for many years.

''He was a lovely man; Grace by name, grace by nature. He was very kind, and endlessly patient when explaining marine biology,'' Craw said.

''He died still terribly frustrated at the lack in progress in protecting the marine environment, even though he'd led the way.''

Among conservation projects Grace was involved with right up until his death was Fish Forever, a Bay of Islands fishery protection and marine reserves campaign group, and Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR).

EMR co-ordinator Samara Nicholas, MNZM, described Grace as ''an absolute champion for our marine environment''.

''He dedicated his life to marine conservation and tirelessly shared his wealth of knowledge with others. Roger was a trustee of the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust from 2002–2018 and an honoured patron from 2018.

A memorial fund has been established, to be administered by a committee comprising representatives from the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust, the Grace family and other environmental organisations Grace worked with.

Donations to the Dr Roger Grace Memorial Fund can be made to the bank account: 01-0487-0083337-46.