

Northland children will be celebrating when the end-of-day bell rings this afternoon as it marks the start of a two-week break.

Today is the last day of school before the start of the winter holidays but parents, fear not - there are plenty of holiday programmes on in Northland to keep kids entertained.

The Northern Advocate has compiled a list of activities you can send your kiddies too over the next couple of weeks.

Kiwi North

Home to the Whangārei Museum, Kiwi House and Heritage Park - there is always something to do at Kiwi North.

These school holidays you'll be able to enjoy:

- Kiwi feeding at 11am, 1pm and 3pm daily.

- Tuatara encounter at 11.15am on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

- Activity sessions from 10am to 12pm on the Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the first week.

- Heritage Park rides 10 to 2pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with mini trains on Wednesdays only.

Whangārei Library

Children and teenagers will be able to have fun from the comfort of the library these school holidays.

The Do It by the Book programme encourages children to take a journey through wild worlds with music, games, magic tricks, crafts and activities galore.

The holiday programme is free and there is no need to register, just head along to the sessions at 10am to 11am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week of the holidays.

For those aged 10 and over there is the Teen Breakfast Club which runs from 9.30am to 12pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each week of the holidays.

School Holiday Programme - Explorers and Navigators

This year marks 250 years since the first arrival to New Zealand of Captain James Cook.

Join the education team at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in the first week of the school holidays to learn about exploration and navigation through fun and creative activities.

The programme will be held at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi's Learning Centre -

upstairs through the Art Gallery - from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 11 at 10am.

There is no need to register and it is free. All children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Sports

From gymnastics to futsal, there's plenty of options for sport lovers these school holidays.

Here are some of the options:

The Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics Holiday programme runs both weeks and is for 5 to 14-year-olds.

It offers a full day (8.30am to 4.30pm) or a half-day (12.30pm-4.30pm).

Numbers will be capped so bookings are essential. Phone the office on 4376667 or email office@wags.org.nz to check spaces.

Free Multi Sport Programme

Northland Cricket in conjunction with Break-Away are offering a free mixed sports programme during week two of the school holidays.

Turbo touch, cricket, touch, ripper rugby and more will be on offer.

The programme runs from 10am to 2pm at the Johnston Crawford Indoor Centre on Okara Drive.

For more information visit northcricket.co.nz/news/sports-programme-term-2-holidays/

Fantastic Gymnastics

The FG Holiday Programme at 1347 Whangārei Heads Road is on 11.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays both weeks of the holidays for ages 5 to 15.

Spots are limited so to check and secure a space contact Hannah on hannah.p.gym@gmail.com or call 0276659174.

Active Attitude Holiday Programme

This programme is on both weeks of the school holidays from 8.45am to 3pm.

Based in Commerce St, Active Attitude is also holding it's first Cheer Sports Holiday Programme for ages 8 to 13 on Wednesday, July 17.

For more information visit www.activeattitude.co.nz/holiday-program/

Northern Football Federation

Northern Football Federation are hosting Get in to Football and Get in to Futsal school holiday programmes.

The Get in to Football programme, based in Tikipunga, has a girls' only session from 9am to 12pm on Tuesday, July 16 and boys' and girls' sessions from Wednesday, July 17 to Friday, July 19 from 9am to 12pm and 9am to 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Get in to Futsal holiday programme will be held at Baysport Stadium in Waipapa from 9am to 12pm on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19.

For more information on both programmes, including how to register, visit www.nff.org.nz/holidayprogrammes

Are you running a holiday programme? Let us know by emailing reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz