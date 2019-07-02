SUPGettyImages-578998251.JPG

A small Whangārei group dedicated to helping women heal emotionally and move forward from sexual abuse is calling on other groups and individuals to support its annual fundraiser on Saturday.

Whangārei Rape Crisis (WRC) usually works extremely discreetly helping hundreds of girls and women who have been subjected to sexual abuse, either recently or in the past.

It is highly confidential and sensitive work, and is a vital social service respected by police, the victims — or survivors — of sexual crimes, Ministry of Social Development, and health and justice agencies.

However, once a year the handful of women who mainly volunteer for WRC shout out loud to the public by throwing a party. This year's — on Saturday at 1pm, at A'Fare in Lower Dent St, a two-course meal for $45 per person — will have a Christmas theme and the usual silent auction, but also games and a ''best-dressed'' prize.

WRC worker Maria Vuletich said local businesses have once again been generous with prizes and goods for the auction.

''We appreciate the community support so we can provide this vital service,'' she said.

''I just hope everyone who wants to come will book by this evening or tomorrow morning so I can give the caterers the numbers.''

Whangārei Rape Crisis is part of the National Collective of Rape Crisis and Related Groups of Aotearoa which was set up in 1986. The organisation has gone through changes since then but continues to struggle for funding and recognition. That is in part a consequence of the hidden nature of sexual abuse: not only are victims afraid to speak up about the offending against them, but the confidential rape crisis work is very much out of the public arena.

Vuletich said the number of women using the Whangārei centre's serivces has increased significantly since the #MeToo movement began.

WRC offers consultations and ongoing counselling, education programmes, has a 24-hour crisis phone line, and trained workers support clients through medical examinations, legal trials or family meetings if required. Most clients don't seek police or legal action; they often just need to be able to speak and be heard in a safe, non-judgmental environment.

For bookings for the fundraising event or to donate money, prize or auction item please phone Maria, 0274829108 or 4386221.



Statistics reveal:

• Fewer than 10 out of 100 sexual abuse crimes are reported, three of those get to court, and only one is likely to get a conviction.

• Women who seek counselling are better equipped to heal from their experiences and less likely to suffer more acute physical and mental health problems

• Approximately 1 in 5 New Zealand women experience a serious sexual assault. For some women, this happens more than once.

• 1 in 7 boys may be sexually abused by adulthood, although the National Collective is for women.

• Young people are statistically at the highest risk of being sexually assaulted; the 16–24-year-old age group is four times more likely to be sexually assaulted than any other age group.