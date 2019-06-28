

A Whangārei man awaiting sentence on a charge of drink-driving reversed into a car and when breath tested blew four and a half times the legal limit.

When sentencing Graeme Arnesen in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday Judge Keith de Ridder said the 67-year-old he was in the "severe grip of alcohol addiction" and could not make proper decisions around drinking and driving.

Arnesen had previously pleaded guilty to driving with a breath alcohol level of 1153 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath on March 13 and a second charge on May 21 with a breath alcohol level of 1145micrograms. He also admitted a charge of breaching bail conditions.

The legal alcohol limit for drivers 20 years and over is 250 micrograms per litre of breath.

The court heard how Arnesen had been spotted by police on Walton St, the same street as the Whangārei Police Station, and was pulled over and breath tested about 11am. He appeared in court five days later and was released with a bail condition not to consume alcohol prior to driving.

Just two months later Arnesen was driving in Reyburn House Lane and was seen by a member of the public to reverse into a parked car about 10.30am. Police were called and a breath test conducted revealing a very high alcohol level.

Judge de Ridder said fortunately it was vehicle that was struck and not a person.

Arnesen had four previous convictions for the same offence with the last being in 2011 but it was also a high reading.

Lawyer John Day said Arnesen had pleaded guilty early and was remorseful as he had let his partner and his children down.

"When he is sober he is a lovely gentle man. When he's on the booze he's a different animal," Day said.

Arnesen was jailed for 14 months on the driving charges and convicted and discharged on the breach of bail.

As he left the dock Arnesen said to the judge:"I appreciate your comments and your sentence. I'm very sorry."

Another driver caught behind the wheel with a high alcohol reading appeared in court yesterday and was sent to prison.

Tia Wihongi was held by members of the public until police arrived after he tried to drive over a rock and became stuck in a Hikurangi street in April.

The 29-year-old admitted driving with an excess breath alcohol level of 1182micrograms and being a disqualified driver. It was his fifth conviction on both charges.

Wihongi had been at a property in Hikurangi when he drove off and ran over a rock on the side of the road about 5pm. He kept revving the engine and that drew the attention of people in the street, who restrained him until police arrive.

It was also revealed he was indefinitely disqualified from driving. He was sentenced to 12 months' jail.

Judge de Ridder said what alcohol Wihongi drank was his own business.

"But it becomes the business of the community and the court when you choose to place members of the public at risk when you decide to drive," de Ridder said.