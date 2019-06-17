A group of people supporting the End of Life Choice bill marched through Whangārei's Cameron St mall to present a letter to local MP Dr Shane Reti last Friday, June 14.

The letter requested the medical doctor and National politician vote for the EOLC bill. The controversial bill calls for giving people with a terminal illness or a grievous and irremediable medical condition the option of assisted dying. It is due for its second reading in Parliament. Reti told the group he is opposed to the bill as he believes helping end someone's life goes against the code of medical practice. Pat Gray, from the local End of Life Choice focus group, said the safeguards against pressure by others on a terminally ill person to choose medically assisted death are strongly in place.

Surfer who died named

Police have named the surfer who died at popular surf beach Sandy Bay last Friday. He was 58-year-old Peter James Christie of Ruakākā.

Police said their thoughts were with Christie's friends and family. Surfers and other beach users were involved in the initial water rescue and provided an immediate first aid response until fire and emergency first responders from Tutukaka and Ngunguru arrived on the scene about 4.20pm. Unfortunately he died at the scene.

A rāhui which was placed on Sandy Bay following the death has since been removed.

Firearms investigation

Police are investigating the suspected reckless use of a firearm at Te Kohanga, Ahipara, in the early hours of Sunday morning. A bullet reportedly punctured the passenger's door and tailgate of a ute that was being used to perform 'donuts' on the beach at 2.30am, a spokesman said.

Moggie antics

An Ahipara Fire Brigade crew was on its way home from responding to a medical emergency at Pawarenga last Friday, June 14, when it was diverted to an Ahipara address where a cat had got stuck in a hot water cupboard, but was beaten to the rescue by a neighbour. "The cat was happy, the owner was happy, everyone was happy," CFO Dave Ross said.