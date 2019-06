TODAY

• Ardijah, 8pm, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Food and Drinks Quiz, 6.30pm-10.30pm, Kerikeri Sports Complex, Cnr Heritage Bypass and Waipapa Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music From WiEkko, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Whangārei Theatre Company presents The Phantom of the Opera, 7.30pm, Forum North, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Catherine Tunks and Her Bona Fide Band Harvest Tour, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Bream Bay Business Race Day, 11.30am-5pm, Ruakākā Racing, Peter Snell Rd.

• Ardijah, 8pm, Opononi Hotel, 19 SH 12, Opononi, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Whangārei Theatre Company presents The Phantom of the Opera, 7.30pm, Forum North, 7 Rust Ave,Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Twin Pines Sunday Jammers, 6pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Monster Morningside Market, 9am-12pm, Whangārei Pipe Band Hall, Rawhiti St, Morningside, Whangārei.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Middle Eastern Mezze Class, 1pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Tuning In to Your True Potential, 10am-3.30pm, The Synergy Centre, 1 James St, Whangārei.

• Body&Brain Yoga, 2pm-3.30pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Waipu Life Drawing, 3pm-5.30pm, Waipu Primary School, 6 Argyle St, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Whangārei Theatre Company presents The Phantom of the Opera, 7.30pm, Forum North, 7 Rust Ave,Whangārei.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (Transformational Yoga and Meditation), Tuesday, June 18, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• English for Everyday Living, Tuesday, June 18, 9am-12.30pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, June 18, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Qigong and Life Cultivation Class, Wednesday, June 19, 12pm-1pm, Big Tree Studio, 28 Vine St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, June 19, 6pm-7.15pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Whangārei Theatre Company presents The Phantom of the Opera, Wednesday, June 19, Thursday, June 20, Friday, June 21, 7.30pm, Forum North, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Duo Coco, Thursday, June 20, 5pm-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn bowls, Thursday, June 20, 9.30am-3pm, Coopers Beach Bowling and Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North

• Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday, June 20, 8pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade, Thursday, June 20, 6pm-7.45pm, Saint John's Golden Church Centre, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Thursday, June 20, 5.15pm-6.30pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu 151 Bank St, Whangārei.

