Emergency services say the pilot of a topdressing plane involved in a minor plane incident in Wainui Rd at Arapohue near Dargaville was unhurt.

Fire, police and St John Ambulance were called to what was described as a ''plane crash'' at 11.38am this morning. Fire and police spokesmen have since described the incident as minor.

Within an hour only two fire appliances from Dargaville remained at the scene with police personnel.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said CAA had been notified of the incident near Dargaville, but was waiting for more details from first responders.

It is not known yet whether the plane was carrying a load of topdressing product.