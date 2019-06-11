

Kaipara mayor Jason Smith has confirmed he will be standing for re-election at the October local government elections.

Smith, who won the mayoralty in a by-election in February 2018 following the 2017 resignation of Greg Gent, reckons Kaipara District Council has made real progress in the 18 months he's been mayor.

"Local people are telling me they're noticing changes around the place, that they feel better about council than they used to do, that they can see real progress is being made," he said.

"I've only had half of one term as mayor of Kaipara District so far, and I'm only just warming up. I seek re-election as mayor because I'm passionate about the mighty Kaipara and our people and potential. Kaipara deserves stable leadership after a chequered past.

Advertisement

''A second term for me will help settle the ship, build on the foundations of the last 18 months and continue making real progress for Kaipara."

Smith said the $27 million of Provincial Growth Fund announcements of grants for Kaipara roads, wharves and food production was a great step forward for the district.

The announcements and hosting of the Prime Minister, Deputy PM and other Cabinet Ministers in February showed Kaipara was moving ahead, he said.

Future priorities include preparing for climate change and predicted sea level rise, managing growth in fastest growing district in the North Island, and improving Kaipara roads.

"We're making real progress here, getting on with the job and I'm loving it," Smith said.