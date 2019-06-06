A defibrillator stolen from a coastal Whangārei community has been found and returned, thanks to the Northern Advocate.

The box at Moureeses Bay, north of Whananaki, containing the life-saving device was smashed late last month and the device taken. The community raised the money to buy the device and it was installed by the Whananaki Beach Association. The Northern Advocate's story ab out the theft was shared to numerous facebook pages and the pressure may have forced the thief to dump it. The device was found last weekend under a letterbox on Great North Rd, Springs Flat. Whananaki resident Mark Arrowsmith said he collected the device, cleaned and tested it and returned it to a new box by the beach. The woman had contacted Arrowsmith after seeing the story in the Advocate.

Locals rehoused after Coopers Beach tornado

A clean-up is continuing at Coopers Beach in the Far North where a tornado left a trail of destruction on Wednesday. About 15 houses on State Highway 10, Torsby Rd and Freyja Cres were damaged, and two were declared uninhabitable after losing parts of their roofs and multiple windows. One couple, John and Diana Mokaraka, are staying with friends, and Chrystal Kirkwood, her husband and three children, have been temporarily put up in a Mangonui motel by Civil Defence. Murray Soljak, of Northland Civil Defence, praised the efforts of emergency services, tradies and local residents who stepped in to help.

Education programme starts next week

Advertisement

An programme proven to raise the education levels of Pacific Islands children and improve support for families, is coming to Whangārei. The PowerUp FlexiPlus education programme will start next Tuesday, June 11, at the St John Golden Church on Kamo Rd.

The programme is being run by Fale Pasifika, the only Northland-based Pacific service provider. Manager May Seager is keen for parents to get involved. For more information, phone (09) 430 2717, (021) 238 5328 or email admin@falepasifika.co.nz

How to take part in Wig Wednesday

It's almost Wig Wednesday, which means it's time for Northlanders to get wiggy for the Child Cancer Foundation. Now in its fourth year, Wig Wednesday will take place on June 19. To date, more than 400 schools, businesses and organisations nationwide have signed up for the "wigtastic" event, which promises to be a fun fundraising day with a difference. Register at www.wigwednesday.org.nz or call 0800 424 453 for more information.