It's now just three years since the fabulous Auckland Youth Orchestra last came to Whangārei.

If that seems a long time, remember that it's very nearly four years since the NZSO last put in an appearance.

However, while one long wait continues, the other is now over – on Saturday, June 22 the AYO will be making a welcome return to Whangārei.

Quite coincidentally following the Northland Sinfonia's lead, AYO will be trying out the Old Library recital hall this time, with a typically "ear-watering" concert of music by Richard Strauss, Jules Mouquet and Sergei Prokofiev.

Those unfamiliar with AYO might be wondering, "Why the fabulous?" Potted history time, I think: It's "Auckland" because that's where it's based but playing members come from all over NZ; it's "Youth" because it's open to players aged between 14 and 26; and it's "Orchestra" because its complement is that of a full-sized symphony orchestra.

Founded in 1948, AYO's main aim is to act as a sort of finishing school, bridging between school orchestras and adult professional ensembles.

Since new entrants are already technically competent, in terms of accomplishment AYO performs to a very high – nigh-on professional – standard; hence the "fabulous". In a way, this isn't surprising. Many AYO members have their sights firmly set on musical careers, so they especially are mustard-keen to show the world their mettle.

Twice (in 2011 and 2018) AYO has attended the Young Euro Classic Festival in Berlin, where their performances brought many audiences to their feet. Accolades such as these will surely grace any CV, won't they?

When he wrote his Horn Concerto No 1, Richard Strauss was just 18. Apparently, his calling it Waldhornkonzert was a bit of a joke on his dad, a horn player who favoured the natural horn. As the work is tough enough to play on a thoroughly modern horn, you can imagine how it must have perplexed Strauss senior. In this concert, Henry Close will be picking up the gauntlet.

As Strauss was still only a slip of a lad, it's no surprise, really, that in this work he displayed more influences than originality. Only his patented long-spun lyricism betrays the extraordinary character with which he would, just a few years later, raise such a hullabaloo with Don Juan.

Nevertheless, the concerto is an attractive and engaging work that fully deserves its enduring popularity – not for nothing is it often dubbed "the best horn concerto of the 19th century".

If the name of Jules Mouquet sounds familiar, it's probably because last November Pippa Howes and Northland Sinfonia gave a lovely performance of two movements of Mouquet's La Flûte de Pan. Probably, like I was, you were slightly disappointed to miss out on the final movement? Well, you've not had long to wait for the chance to remedy that – in this concert, flautist Jacob Webster will be playing the whole of this colourful and enchanting pastoral piece.

Another string to the AYO's bow is to provide opportunities for aspiring soloists. Both soloists, playing these same concertos, were prize winners at the 2018 AYO Soloist Competition.

Top of the bill is a Prokofiev symphony, not the ever-popular and over-played First or Fifth, but the rather neglected Seventh. Although the composer wrote it when he was knocking at death's door, his vaulting creative spirit was utterly undimmed.

Yes, of course there is melancholy, but this is fully complemented by music of exuberant wit, sardonic humour – and heart-tuggingly gorgeous melody. There remain distinct traces of the "music for children" that Prokofiev originally set out to compose, but the resulting, broadly retrospective, even valedictory symphony far transcends its modest beginnings.

This great work has wormed itself inextricably into my affections – as, I suspect, it will yours. Definitely one not to be missed.

Incidentally – and interestingly – Prokofiev originally wound down the ending, leaving a rather apposite question-mark hanging ambivalently in the air. However, as he told Rostropovich, Prokofiev had been persuaded to provide an upbeat ending; "But Slava," he added, "you will live much longer than I, and you must take care that this new ending never exists after me."

Sadly, in spite of Slava, the upbeat ending seems to have caught on, and only very occasionally is the original ending favoured. This is a pity for, as conductor Kirill Karabits said, "[It] never fails to leave audiences stunned."

Which ending will we have in Whangārei? We must wait and see.

Performers: Henry Close (horn); Jacob Webster (flute); AYO; Antun Poljanich (cond.)

Programme: R. Strauss – Horn Concerto No 1 in E flat Op. 11; Mouquet - La Flûte de Pan Op 15; Prokofiev – Symphony No 7 in C sharp min. Op 131

Venue: Old Library, Rust Avenue

Date: Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm.

Tickets: Adult $25, senior $20, student/child $10.

Available at Ticketek (Forum North) or www.eventfinda.co.nz