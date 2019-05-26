With a cheeky clown, jaw-dropping acrobatics, and The Globe of Death - the Weber Bros Circus has all the makings of a captivating show.
The circus has been based at William Fraser Memorial Park in Whangārei for just over a week, entertaining audiences with their exciting new show Adrenaline featuring The Globe of Death, FMX, and show-stopping act The Human Canon.
It was the final show in Whangārei yesterday but the circus will be heading to Kerikeri for their first show there on Wednesday.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte headed along to the Saturday matinee to capture the action.
