With a cheeky clown, jaw-dropping acrobatics, and The Globe of Death - the Weber Bros Circus has all the makings of a captivating show.

The circus has been based at William Fraser Memorial Park in Whangārei for just over a week, entertaining audiences with their exciting new show Adrenaline featuring The Globe of Death, FMX, and show-stopping act The Human Canon.

It was the final show in Whangārei yesterday but the circus will be heading to Kerikeri for their first show there on Wednesday.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte headed along to the Saturday matinee to capture the action.

The amazing laser light show is a popular feature of the circus.

Ringmaster Elana Chepurchenko keeps the energy high throughout the show.

Maryanne,10, and her sister Tessa Swan, 7, out for a day with grandad Robert Swan.

The Burke family - Mum Monique, Heidi, 4, Dad Tim and Phoebe,1, - of Ngunguru are excited to be seeing the circus.

Maxine Page and Jeff Heasley with their children Ryan,1, and Tyler,3