Chariman stands down

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust accepted the resignation of chairman Johnson Davis at Monday's annual general meeting. Spokesman Frank Leadley said the trustees fully understood that Davis was in failing health, but that did not detract from the huge legacy he left with the vintage railway. Davis has been succeeded by former secretary Sue Hamnett (Paihia), with Anne Leitch (Kerikeri) taking over as secretary.

Fake-ticket charges

A Whangārei woman has been arrested for selling fake tickets through the internet. Lulu Amberlee Pou, 23, of Raumanga appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday on 12 charges of accessing a computer system, namely Facebook, and by deception obtained a pecuniary advantage. The time period in which the tickets were sold was between July 2018 and April 2019. It's alleged Pou sold 24 tickets for a total of $3010. The fake tickets were to concerts including Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Kendrick Lamar, Homegrown Sound Base and Listen In. Pou was remanded in custody until May 20. Tacita Joyce, of Raumanga, who faces 14 charges of accessing a computer system, namely Facebook, and by deception obtained a pecuniary advantage will also appear on May 20. She was arrested earlier this month

Car hits cow

Two people suffered minor injuries following a night-time collision with a cow on State Highway 1 in Northland. Two vehicles were involved in the crash near Whakapara about 9.30pm on Wednesday. The road was blocked temporarily and then was down to one lane for an hour after while emergency services cleared the road. The cow was found dead in a nearby drain.

Thief nabbed in carpark

Burglaries and vehicle crime are on the rise over the last month but police have had some success. The Whangārei Tactical Crime Unit found the suspect for these offences in the carpark of the Kamo Club, where he had allegedly broken into a further six vehicles. It was a timely reminder to keep a record of all serial numbers of items or take photos of jewellery as police came across stolen property but were unable to establish who the owners were.

Teens pepper-sprayed

Two juveniles who allegedly challenged police to a fight in Kaitaia's main street on Tuesday afternoon were subdued with pepper spray, handed to their parents and referred to Youth Aid. They were among a group of young gang members who were reportedly abusing passersby, becoming more aggressive when they were warned by police to behave themselves.