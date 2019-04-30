Students from a Rarotongan school have only been in Whangārei for two days but have already visited wetlands, the oil refinery and Niwa as they learn about sustainability.

Since 2016 Titikaveka College in Rarotonga and Huanui College in Whangārei have had a relationship which sees some Whangārei students visit Rarotonga every year, and Rarotongan students visit Whangārei every second year to learn about sustainability.

Vae Unuka, who started as principal of the school this year, said it was his first visit to Whangārei and he would definitely be continuing the partnership between the schools.

"It's beautiful. I love it, even though it's a bit cold, I love it - it's better than Auckland.

"This will be going for a long time with Huanui College and they will be coming to us at the end of year. I would love to continue this with the college," he said.

Yesterday the students visited Dragonfly Springs Wetland Sanctuary in Ōnerahi. Photographer Michael Cunningham went along to capture the students' visit.

The Titikaveka College students begin their tour of the wetland.

Titikaveka College principal Vae Unuka said it was his first visit to Whangārei and he was loving it. Photo/Michael Cunningham

Titikaveka College students explore the wetland. Photo/Michael Cunningham

The students try to keep their balance to avoid falling in the mud. Photo/Michael Cunningham

Jeremy Busck, from Dragonfly Springs Wetland Sanctuary in Ōnerahi, showed the kids around. Photo/Michael Cunningham