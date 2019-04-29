The speed limit on a section of State Highway 1 south of Whangarei will be reduced for the next two years.

The change takes effect tomorrow morning.

The NZ Transport Agency said the speed limit on State Highway 1 will be reduced to 80km an hour between Toetoe Rd and Maungakaramea Rd.

Acting Senior Project Delivery Manager Karen Boyt said this temporary speed limit will remain in place during the construction of the SH1/Loop Rd safety improvements project, which is programmed for completion in 2021.

"Safety of our people and customers is a priority and reducing the speed limit to 80km/h approaching the project area makes it safer for drivers to transition in and out of the 50km/h construction zone.

"We are also installing centre safe hit posts as well as temporary steel roadside barriers to provide safe work areas for the construction crew."

The section of SH1 between Loop Rd/SH15 and Portland Rd has a temporary speed limit of 50km/h, which will also remain for the duration of construction.

Eighty-kilometre-an-hour signs will be installed tonight and the temporary speed limit will take effect from 6.30am tomorrow .

"We want to remind motorists to take extra care while adjusting to the change in speed limit and travelling through the construction site. We ask all road users to slow down so everyone can get home safely."

The barrier and safe hit post installation will take place each night from 6.30pm to 6.30am from tonight until Friday, weather dependent.

During these night works, State Highway 1 traffic will be down to one lane, with stop/go traffic control and a 30km/h speed limit through the work site.

The SH1 Loop Rd safety improvements project includes construction of a single-lane roundabout at Loop Rd (north) and intersection improvements at the SH1/Portland Rd intersection.

The $27 million project started in March and is expected to take 24 months to complete.