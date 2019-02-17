Emergency services were called to Maunu Rd yesterday after a car hit a house.

Police and ambulance were called to the crash about 9.20am. Police said one person suffered moderate injuries and the collision led to a burst water main.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening a van and a car collided in Waipapa about 5.30pm.

The crash happened on State Highway 10 about 100m north of the Waipapa roundabout, near SH10 Takeaways and Waipapa Loop Rd.

The injuries were minor but the highway was blocked as a result.

Charity dinner

The first-ever Far North Go Green Awards charity dinner, to be held at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel, has sold out nearly six weeks before the event.

And Russell Recyclers has closed off entries to the Recycled Fashion Award earlier than planned because maximum capacity has been reached.

Nominations were called for entries to the four awards – Green Good Idea Award, Outstanding Citizen Award, Outstanding Company or Organisation Award and Outstanding School Award.

A total of 21 nominees covering all the awards have made the finals.

The 11 entrants for the Trash to Trendy Treasure Recycled Fashion Award will be exhibiting 13 garments in all.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 28.

Brynderwyns car fire

Crews from Maungaturoto and Waipū attended the car fire. Photo / Supplied

A car fire at the summit of the Brynderwyns kept fire crews busy early on Saturday.

Crews from Maungaturoto and Waipū were called to the blaze about 12.30am.

The car was fully alight.

Powerball win

Powerball's winning streak has continued with a lucky player from Christchurch taking home $5.5 million with Powerball First Division on Saturday.

The prize is made up of $5m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

This is the second week in a row Powerball has been struck, with a lucky West Auckland couple taking home $8m last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over and will be $200,000 on Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 01, 02, 27, 35, 36, 40 with bonus ball 03 and Powerball 04.