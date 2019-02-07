Wet weather conditions and speed possibly resulted in a light truck tipping on to its side at a busy Whangārei intersection.

The crash happened at the corner of Cairnfield Rd and Mill Rd about 10.15am yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Darren Sullivan said the driver suffered a small cut on an arm.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No Waitangi arrests

No arrests were made at Waitangi this year despite tens of thousands of people taking part in the February 6 commemorations. Northland's top cop, Superintendent Tony Hill, said police were pleased with crowd behaviour and an atmosphere which remained relaxed throughout the day. ''Our role was working with local iwi to ensure the public's safety, so it was great to see whānau enjoying their day at Waitangi," he said. Police had no major issues and no arrests were made. While there are no official estimates for the turnout it is likely to have been on par with the roughly 30,000 of recent years.

200 protest 1080

About 200 people took part in an anti-1080 protest on Waitangi Day in which they carried a symbolic coffin to Te Tii Marae. The march, about 2pm, followed a hīkoi earlier in the day protesting pollution of the Hokianga Harbour.

Savour Punjabi culture

A Punjabi Cultural Night organised by a group of Indian nationals will be held at Maunu School tomorrow evening.

Dances and vegetarian food will be on offer, including Punjabi men's and women's dances as well as a kids' performance.

The event will run from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets are $10 and are available from Fruit and Vege Shop on 28 Maunu Rd. Under 5s are free. Contact Dalbir Singh on 021 226 8700 for more information.

Volunteer collectors needed

The Child Cancer Foundation is calling for Northland volunteers to lend a hand for its annual street collection, taking place on March 15-16, during Child Cancer Foundation Appeal Month.

Dedicated volunteers are urgently needed to donate their time and help raise vital funds to support more than 1700 families nationwide in hospital, at home and in the community. People interested in volunteering as collectors can register at www.childcancer.org.nz or call 0800 424 453 to be connected with their local organiser.