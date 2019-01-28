A car with a trailerload of watermelons jack knifed and hit a power pole on State Highway 1 at Kauri. The accident happened at the intersection with Apotu Rd about 7.30am yesterday. Sergeant Ryan Gray of Whangarei police said watermelons from the south-bound car came off the trailer and blocked both lanes for about 15 minutes. Traffic was diverted through Saleyards Rd. The power pole was not extensively damaged and there were no power outages. Meanwhile, holidaymakers returning to Auckland yesterday faced lengthy delays after a boat came off a trailer near Warkworth shortly after 1pm.

Show all-go

The 2019 Northern Wairoa Show will be held at Arapohue on February 9. The show has several new features, improved old ones, and as President Richard Alspach said, the weather can hardly be worse than it was last year. So all the signs are for a successful show, with something for everyone, he said. The major new feature is the inclusion of the full range of Young Farmer Competitions. The Juniors with ages 4-8, the Agri-Kids with entrants 8-13 and 13-18, and an inter-club competition between the YFC clubs of the North. These competitions should be a real crowd pleaser, while demonstrating in a fun way some of the skills required in an agricultural career.

Robbery accused pair to reappear

Two women charged with assaulting and robbing a 92-year-old woman in her rural home outside Kawakawa on January 9 will reappear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow. Bella Rina Rudolph, 24, of Kaikohe and 40-year-old Carrisa Angelique Davis, from Kawakawa, are charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Both allegedly knocked at the 92-year-old's door asking for petrol, then allegedly assaulted her with a weapon, searched her home and stole property. The victim, who was injured and extremely shaken by the attack, was admitted to the Bay of Islands Hospital and discharged late the following day.

Crash victim named

The man who died after the vehicle he was driving crashed through a farm fence and into a power pole at Waipapakauri on Friday night was David Stacey, 53, of Kaitaia. Stacey, who was the sole occupant of the 4WD, was believed to have lost control as he rounded the corner opposite Waipapakauri Domain Rd, heading north, the impact bringing the power lines down on to the vehicle. The Kaitaia Fire Brigade and a St John crew responded shortly after 8pm, but had to wait for Top Energy to declare the scene safe before they could extricate the driver.

Advertisement

Two crashes within hour

Three people were injured after two vehicles collided on State Highway 10 near Waipapa yesterday. Two people received serious injuries and one received moderate injuries. A helicopter was called to transport at least one of the injured people to hospital. Police said the crash happen just before 3pm. Just over half an hour later emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Kaiwaka. A child received moderate injuries and an adult had minor injuries. The crash, which happened at 3.30pm, did not block the road.