A teenage girl was flown to hospital after she was injured by a boat propeller in the Bay of Islands.

Emergency services were alerted following the incident near Waipiro Bay about 7.20pm on Sunday.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter crew were called to airlift the 14-year-old to Whangārei Hospital with moderate injuries to her arm.

Pilot Peter Davies said the girl was taken by boat to a nearby private wharf in a private bay and the helicopter landed close by.

"It was the easiest and closest pick up point for us to land," he said.

It was the second trip to the Bay of Islands for the rescue crew as they had been called to Russell earlier in the day to transport an elderly man with health problems to Whangārei.

Davies said on Saturday the helicopter flew to the popular Kai Iwi Lakes near Dargaville after a child had jumped into the water injuring his head about 7pm.

On Friday the emergency crews completed four flights across Northland.