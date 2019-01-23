

Work will soon start on a new double-storey building for the Salvation Army in Whangārei that will bring three departments under one roof, alongside a 400-seat auditorium.

A significant growth in the past five years in the Army's work with people in need in Whangārei has prompted the three services, presently operating from different sites, to come together.

Construction of the new $13 million building beside the Army's existing offices on Aubrey St will start after a blessing by Ngapuhi kaumatua.

The new building will bring together the Army's social, pastoral and addiction services under one roof along with a 400-seat auditorium available for other community groups to use and for events.

The Army's work with people in need in Whangārei has grown significantly in the past five years, Whangārei church minister and welfare services manager Lt Peter Koia says.

Some of services at the present Salvation Army building in Whangārei will move to a bigger premises next door. Photo / Tania Whyte

The services currently run from two buildings and bringing them together will make it easier for people to get the best support the Army can offer, Koia said.

Along with services such as the food bank, financial mentoring, youth support, transitional housing, and the church, the new building will also house the Army's Addiction Support which is currently in Alexander St.

Local firms will be used in the new project. Griffiths and Associates are the project managers for the build, architecture is being undertaken by HB Architecture and Arco group are the main building contractor.

The Salvation Army's current offices on Aubrey St have existed since 1979.