The achievements of NorthTec graduands will be celebrated in March. NorthTec's two graduation ceremonies will take place on March 1 at 10am and 2pm at Forum North. At 1.15pm all graduating students will have the opportunity to join the march from the Rose Gardens through Whangārei CBD. This year friends and whānau who can not attend in person are still able to be part of the day as the ceremonies will be streamed live online at northtec.ac.nz/students/student-information/graduation.

Ruakākā fatality victim named

The man who died off Ruakākā beach while gathering in a fishing net has been named by police. He was Ephraim William Rameka, 51, of Ruakākā. He was in the water about 400m north of the Ruakākā race course when he struck trouble about 7am on Sunday. Another person went to help the man get back to shore but he died at the scene and the second person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition before being released.

Missing woman found

It took search teams just under an hour to find a woman reported missing from her Kaitaia home yesterday. Search and Rescue Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe said police were concerned about the 27-year-old after she was last seen at midnight on Tuesday. When she was checked at 3am she was not there and subsequent searches by family nearby failed to locate her. The Northland police Search and Rescue squad and volunteers with LandSAR went to Kaitaia and the woman was found about 500m from her home asleep on a couch on the deck. She was confused and was taken to Kaitaia station where she was being assessed by mental health officers.

Water consent decision due

Environment Court judge JA Smith is expected to release his decision on the Northland Regional Council's granting of resource consents for the taking of water from the Motutangi and Waiparera aquifer management sub-units of the Aupouri aquifer in late February or early March. Judge Smith gave that undertaking at the conclusion of the hearing in the Environment Court in Whangārei on December 13. The appellants against the granting of the consents to the Motutangi-Waiharara Water Users' Group are A Burgoyne/Te Taumata o Ngati Kuri Research Unit and the Director-General of Conservation.

Monday Market

The first Monday Market is bring held at the Kaurihohore Hall later this month to build community and support local producers and craftspeople. The Kaurihohore/Kamo Co-operating Parish received some funding from the Whangārei District Council Community Grants Fund to assist with hall hire and signage. The market is on Monday, January 28, at Kaurihohore Hall, Apotu Rd, Kauri, from 9am to 2pm. For more details see www.facebook.com/Monday-Market-at-Kaurihohore-2179354265669617/.