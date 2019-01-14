The wait is over for thousands of Northland students who have been anxious to find out how well they did in exams.

Results for the National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) will be available on the NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website today which means the 4375 Northland students who sat exams can see how they fared.

Kristine Kilkelly, NZQA deputy chief executive assessment, said more than 165,000 students nationwide would be able to check their results.

"We dedicate IT resources towards ensuring results are accessible and we test extensively in the lead up to results release. We actively manage all our systems to ensure maximum performance.

"If students do experience a delay in accessing their results online, this could be due to a number of factors, including what kind of device the student is using and the quality of internet connectivity they have," she said.

NCEA are national qualifications for senior secondary school students.

There are three levels of NCEA certificate and to achieve each level students must gain a defined number of credits which they can get through assignments and exams.

To gain NCEA level 1 students need to achieve 80 credits. To gain NCEA levels 2 and 3 students need to achieve 60 credits in each level (plus 20 credits which carry over from the previous year).

Students who are off to university will also be hoping they achieve University Entrance (UE) - the minimum requirement to go to a New Zealand university.

Kilkelly said staff at the NZQA call centre would be ready to answer any questions students may have about their results.

Contact the call centre on 0800 697 296 or email helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz.