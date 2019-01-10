TODAY

• Summer Holiday Activities, 10am-4pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Duke Tavern Russell Presents HERBS, 6pm, The Duke of Marlborough Tavern, 19 York St, Russell, Bay of Islands.

• Rust, 8pm-10.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Live Music with Jack Tane, 7pm-10pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music From Aro, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Northland Circus Festival 2019, 9am, Paparoa Memorial Hall, Paparoa Valley Rd, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• Live Music Rayz On the Bay, 5pm-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• Ratha Yatra Festival, 11am, Food for Life, Water St, Whangārei.

• Summer Holiday Activities, 10am-4pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Northland Circus Festival 2019, 9am, Paparoa Memorial Hall, Paparoa Valley Rd, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• Opal Ocean NZ Tour, 8pm-11.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Jordan Luck Band, 5pm-10pm, Zane Greys On the Dock, 69 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Ashton Family Circus & Dylan Daisy's Magic Show, 9am-5pm, Waitangi Marae, Te Karuwha Parade, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tinopai School Fishing Contest '19, 7am, Tinopai School, 1913 Tinopai Rd, Matakohe, Kaipara.

• Thelonious Punk, 1.30pm, Kainui Road Vineyard, 15 Conifer Lane, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Luke Whaanga & Racheal, 8pm-11pm, Ruakaka Tavern, Marsden Point Rd, Ruakaka, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Live Music From Inertia, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Extravaganza Fair, 9am-5pm, Waitangi Marae, Te Karuwha Parade, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Roller Disco, 7pm-9pm, Ngunguru Sports Complex, Kopipi Cres, Ngunguru, Whangārei District.

• Music In the Vines, 4.30pm-7.30pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Sundown Sessions Summer 2019 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm-7pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am, Mangonui Hall, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Roller Disco, 7pm, Ngunguru Sports Complex, Kopipi Cres, Ngunguru, Whangārei District.

• Music In the Vines, 4.30pm-7.30pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Sundown Sessions Summer 2019 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm-7pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Drum Making Workshop, 10am-4pm, Glenbervie Hall, 236 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.

• Mid Northern Rodeo, from 9am, 32 Kokopu Block Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei

SUNDAY

• Summer Holiday Activities, 10am-4pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Northland Circus Festival 2019, 9am, Paparoa Memorial Hall, Paparoa Valley Rd, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• Ashton Family Circus & Dylan Daisy's Magic Show, 9am-5pm, Waitangi Marae, Te Karuwha Parade, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Extravaganza Fair, 9am-5pm, Waitangi Marae, Te Karuwha Parade, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Opal Ocean NZ Tour Jan 2019, 4pm-7pm, Kainui Road Vineyard, 15 Conifer Lane, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tikipunga Market, 6.30am-11.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Talk by Dr Kenneth Baker About The Obscure Heroes of History, 6.30am-11.30am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Mid Northern Rodeo, from 9am, 32 Kokopu Block Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Summer Holiday Activities, all week, 10am-4pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Minecraft Holiday Programme Gameday, Monday, January 14, 8.30am-5pm, Whangārei Club, 18 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Little Kiwis Move & Groove Summer Sessions, Monday, January 14, Ruakaka Recreation Centre & Library, Takutai Place, Ruakaka, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Zumba with Del, Monday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 15, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday, January 15, 6pm-7.30pm, Glenbervie Primary School, 151 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.

• DinoFest, Wednesday, January 16 to Sunday, January 20, Mair Park, Rurumoki St, Whangārei.

• Believe It Or Not - Big Quiz, Wednesday, January 16, 7.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Te Reo Cafe, Thursday, January 17, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• NorthTec Open Day, Thursday, January 17, 11am, NorthTec Interactive Learning Centre, 51 Raumanga Valley Rd, Raumanga, Whangārei.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz