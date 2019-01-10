Fun at the races

Ruakākā turned on a blistering hot day for this year's Interislander Festival at the Ruakākā racecourse, with around 2500 people coming along to enjoy a family day at the races.

The children's tug of war competition, with assistance from Ruakaka Surf Life Saving Club lifeguards, saw the boys come out with a win this year. The lifeguards then collected nearly $1700 in donations from the crowd.

The boys team tug mightily on the rope to overpower the girls at the tug of war competition at the Ruakākā races last Saturday. Photo/theraces

Ruakākā locals Delta Keys (Tammy D'Ath and Delwyn Rusk-Franklin) entertained the crowd with their music and singing in the Corona Bar.

Advertisement

Volunteers from a variety of organisations helped run the day – Bream Bay College, Marsden Lions, Mid-Western Lions, Pulse Dance Group, and Ruakākā Recreation Centre.

The Simpson family enjoy their spot in the shade at the races. Photo/theraces

There was also some horse racing during the day, says the racing club's administrator, Rebecca Swords, with some extra drama when a horse bolted at the gates and went on to win the race, without a rider.

"He was disqualified but the kids loved it," said Swords. "It did hold up the games on the track as it took a while to catch him, as he did another lap – a very fit horse."

The jockey and horse were both fine.

Singing star on the rise

Singing at the Ruakākā races was just one gig in Tammy D'Ath's busy singing schedule this summer.

Earlier in the week she and Delta Keys fellow member Delwyn Rusk-Franklin entertained a capacity crowd at the ASB Classic, New Zealand's premier tennis tournament, in Auckland.

To catch one of D'Ath's performances, either solo or with Delta Keys, check out her gig guide at tammydath.com. Photo/Tania Whyte

D'Ath will be back at the tennis today, this time as a solo act. She sings a variety of easy listening soul, rock, pop and folk music.

If you would like to catch one of D'Ath's performances, either solo or with Delta Keys, check out her gig guide at tammydath.com.

After the tennis she will play at the Mangawhai Tavern this Saturday night and during the next month she will perform at a range of locations including Carrington Estate on the Karikari Peninsula, the Duke of Marlborough in Russell, and at the Warkworth RSA.

D'Ath is loving the singing lifestyle and happy not to be milking cows (she works as a relief milker if her singing isn't keeping her busy).

"I'm living the dream. So stoked," she said. "I haven't had to milk cows in seven months."

D'Ath loved music from a young age and grew up performing in bands, and in 2010 won the television talent contest Find A Star.

Twilight golf at Waipū

The twilight golf series returns to Waipū Golf Club from January 18, with tee off from 4-6pm. The competition is a 9-hole stableford, with teams of four playing and three scores counting for the competition. Cost is $40 per team, and non-affiliated players are welcome.

Send your team entries to Waipū Golf Club, call 432 0259 or email waipu@golf.co.nz. The Tee Cafe will be open so stay for dinner, bring friends and family to make an evening of it and enjoy the friendly club atmosphere.

Children's story time at the library

Check out children's story time with Janet and Karen, each Friday at the Ruakākā Community Library from 10.30-11.30am.

One Tree Point art exhibition

One Tree Point Combined Arts Exhibition and Sale is on January 26 from 10am-4pm at the Marsden Cove Marina marquee.

The event is now in its third year – it has grown from the original 2017 One Tree Point Art and Craft Group exhibition which showcased the work of 12 local artists at the One Tree Point Yacht Club. Last January it moved to the marina marquee, with more than 1600 visitors checking out the work of 40-plus artists displaying a variety of works.

Beauty and the Beast auditions

Otamatea Repertory Theatre in Maungatūroto is producing Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr, and looking for people to play the parts.

Auditions will be held in a group session at 10am on January 28 at the theatre, off Bickerstaffe Rd. There will be eight performances of the show at the end of April through to the beginning of May. To register your interest in auditioning, call or text the show director, Maura Flower, on 022 354 2670.

■ Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Northern Advocate readers.