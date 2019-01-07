Northland news in brief

Guided tour of a working archaeological dig in Mangahawea Bay

Visitors to the Bay of Islands can take a guided tour of a working archaeological dig at Mangahawea Bay on Moturua Island on January 17, from 9am to 12 noon. The excavation is a joint initiative between the Arakite Trust, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Department of Conservation and University of Otago. The area contains a very early, well preserved human settlement site. A stratified site was also excavated with its lower levels containing limpets, moa and seal bone, indicating human history. People will need to be able to travel independently to and from Mangahawea Bay on January 17 where a guide will take them on a tour of the site. Visitors need to bring hats, food, water and sunscreen.

Crews attend fires

Mid- and Far North fire services were kept busy yesterday afternoon with two fires, one which appliances from four brigades attended and one which the Kawakawa brigade managed to extinguish in scrub behind Bay of Islands Hospital. The first fire at a rural property in Rusk Rd, Hukerenui, destroyed a garden shed full of firewood and a nearby tree. Because it was a structure fire, appliances from Towai, Kawakawa, Kamo and Hikurangi were called in or on standby. The scrub fire behind the hospital in Greenacres Dr was burning across about 200 square metres and close to one house and some hospital buildings before a Kawakawa fire crew brought it under control.

Police praise holiday driving



With heavy volumes of traffic using Northland's highways and byways over the past week, Northland Police have been relieved about the general good driving behaviour. Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said police were still emphasising the need for everyone to drive safely, drive to the road conditions and be considerate.

Northland misses out on Lotto wins

None of three Lotto tickets that shared the $1 million prize on Saturday were sold in Northland. All three players bought their tickets at different stores in Napier, each winning $333,333 in Saturday's Lotto first division draw. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot is $5 million. Strike Four also rolled over and has spiked to $400,000.