

While many of their schoolmates will be enjoying their school holidays, 13 young Northland athletes will be giving their all at the 41st Colgate Games in Hamilton this weekend.

The North Island Colgate Games started yesterday and run until tomorrow, with 1400 schoolchildren from across the country taking part, including 13 from Athletics Whangārei.

This year, 88 clubs from across the North and South Islands have enrolled teams for the event – with Hamilton's Fairfield Athletic Club signing up the most participants, with 67 children ready to compete.

Taking part from Northland are; Amy Alderton, Neve Anderson, Luka Clark, Hokioramai Dunn, Nikita Forsyth, Charlotte Gorrie, Frojer Jefin, Brooke McLean, Fletcher White, Lincoln White, Esther Wiegersma, Maihi Wilcox and Caitlyn Wilson.

Megan Forsyth, from Athletics Whangārei and who is in Hamilton with the team, said the club was hoping for some success at the games.

Colgate Games North Island Chair Sandra Murray said the Colgate Games are the highlight of the junior athletics calendar and young athletes have been training hard all summer in preparation for the events.

"We have seen 5532 individual event entries this year – which is a huge figure – with long jump being the most popular event, followed by the 100 metres,'' Murray said.

"The Colgate Games have been a rite of passage for young athletes for 41 years – it's a

summer tradition passed down from three generations. Hamilton last hosted the Colgate Games in 2006. Thirteen years on, the Games are still a highlight for thousands of Kiwi families."

The North Island Colgate Games are being held at Porritt Athletics Stadium in Hamilton.

The sponsorship of the Games by Colgate was established in 1978 – making it one of the longest continuous sports sponsorships in New Zealand.

Colgate General Manager John Garside said the Colgate Games are about celebrating and encouraging New Zealand's up and coming athletes.

"The Colgate Games are a chance for many young athletes to try their luck at new sports, meet new friends, and to have their first taste of competing on a national level. As New Zealand's longest-running children's athletics competition, the Colgate Games have a proud history of putting future Olympians on their course."

The Colgate Games will continue in Dunedin from January 11 to 13, with close to 900 participants from 64 clubs in attendance.

Colgate and Athletics New Zealand have provided eight scholarships worth $700 each for athletes who display outstanding performances.

The eight scholarships – four awarded each in the North and South Islands – are named

after Colgate Games alumnus and two-time Olympic medallist Nick Willis. The funds will go towards helping the winning athletes achieve their sporting goals.