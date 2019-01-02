A weekly round-up of news snippets, events and oddities from the Bay of Islands and around the Mid North

Fishing contest nets cash for hospice

A Bay of Islands fishing tournament has raised almost $20,000 for the hospice and donated 100kg of fillets to a children's hospital.

Last week, Northland police handed over the $18,679, proceeds of the Blu Heelers fishing contest to Hospice Mid-Northland.

The contest took place on November 11-14, with 160 anglers on 59 boats targeting snapper, kingfish, kahawai and crayfish.

For the first time, fish were measured and photographed on the boat instead of being brought back to base for weighing. That meant most of the fish could be returned to the sea.

Retired police officer Graham Murphy with a 20-pound (9kg) snapper hooked during the Blu Heelers fishing competition. Photo / Supplied

The event started 22 years ago as a police contest but is now open to anyone. Growing popularity meant the number of boats in the 2018 event had to be capped for the first time.

Northland police Inspector Marty Ruth said every cent raised went to charity, with the recipient decided by the skippers in a blind ballot.

''We really want to keep the money in Northland and choose the best charity we can. Hospice won by a clear margin. It's a very noble cause, and there's not many people who haven't been affected.''

Senior Constable Rhys Dempster said judging the fish on length rather than weight meant more than 400 snapper could be returned to the ocean.

The biggest prizes — including top-end fishing rods, dive gear, chilly bins and barbecues — were awarded for the mystery length fish and heaviest crayfish.

The event was opened by local hapū Ngāti Rehia, who supported the release of the big fish.

''We didn't want to take the big breeders,'' Dempster said.

The fish which were kept were filleted and donated, with 100kg going to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland.

Fillets from the 2019 contest would be donated to Northland resthomes, kaumatua and kuia, charities, the district health board and hospice.

The contest had raised more than $330,000 for charity during its 22-year history, Dempster said.

Ruth said the contest wouldn't be possible without the generosity of local businesses and individuals.

They were happy to support the event because they knew the proceeds stayed in Northland.

''It's a great opportunity to support deserving community groups around the North and have some fun doing it,'' he said.

Learn to sail

If your kids have always wanted to learn how to sail, they now have an ideal opportunity, thanks to the Kerikeri Cruising Club.

The club will be running its Learn to Sail programme every Saturday from 9am at Lake Manuwai, at the end of Sandys Rd, off State Highway 10 north of Waipapa, starting on February 9.

No experience is necessary; boats and safety gear are provided along with qualified instructors.

For more information, email Vonnie France on centreboard@kerikericruisingclub.org.nz.

Graduates of the club's Learn to Sail programme include world champions such as Kerikeri's Blair Tuke, an America's Cup and Olympic gold medal winner.

Meanwhile, the club's young sailors have been given a boost, thanks to sponsors who have allowed the club to expand its fleet of junior boats to six Optimists, seven Open Bics (a new class promoted by former Team NZ skipper Russell Coutts) and two new Fevas.

The handover took place on Dove's Bay on December 16. After a barbecue lunch for members, parents, coaches and sponsors, the club's young sailors showed off their skills in the new Fevas.

Three club members, aged 11 and 12, are currently contesting the Open Bic World Champs at Manly, Whangaparaoa. The contest wraps up and the winners will be known on January 4.

No summer festival

For the first time in more than 15 years, Paihia won't be holding its popular summer festival this year.

The week-long free festival usually takes place in early January and is aimed at families with children. Past activities have included old-fashioned games on the Village Green, mural painting and a kids' fishing contest, culminating in a sandcastle contest on the last day.

Some out-of-town families time their holidays in Paihia to coincide with the festival.

The festival costs are usually covered by Business Paihia but the organisation hasn't been able to get enough funding this year.

The Biggest Littlest Circus, from left, Degge Jarvie, Imogen Stone and Zane Jarvie, performing in Paihia last summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Wellington-based Biggest Littlest Circus will, however, make its customary appearance on the Village Green.

Performances will be held daily until January 7 at 2pm (Zane and Degge), 7pm (Biggest Little Circus) and 9pm (Dream Garden). There's no charge to watch the show but koha is appreciated.

Treaty Grounds holiday programme

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds is running a school holiday programme with hands-on activities based around its current photography exhibition, Being Chinese in Aotearoa.

Sessions are held from 10.30am-1.30pm, Monday to Friday, from January 7-18 in the learning centre at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi.

Each day has a different theme: January 7, fantastic fans; January 8, shadow puppets; January 9, cartoons; January 10, write your name in Chinese; January 11, design a dragon; January 14, lanterns; January 15, Chinese drums; January 16, create a book; January 17, the ancient art of paper cutting; January 18, Chinese flag and numbers.

Free entry to day-pass holders and Friends of Waitangi; children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Pro tennis coach in Paihia

Paihia Tennis Club has appointed a new full-time professional coach.

Los Angeles-born Paul Appleby will offer individual and group lessons for all ages and skill levels as well as holiday programmes for juniors.

Appleby played and coached tennis in the US before moving to New Zealand with his family in 1995. He has been a citizen since 2002 and runs a bed and breakfast in Haruru with his wife Laura.

Phone 021 772 011 for more information about the club or lessons. The club is based on MacMurray Rd, off Kings Rd.

