No more Northland warrant of fitness providers have been suspended as a result of the Meredith Connell review after the revelation a Dargaville garage had been banned for suspect practices.

Dargaville Diesel Specialists (DDS) was suspended from issuing WoFs on August 28 this year after an investigation sparked by a fatal crash, near Dargaville, on January 6.

Dargaville Diesel owner Rodney Wilson disputed that he had a shoddy inspection system.

He said he had been involved in mechanics for 50 years and there was no way he would do anything that impacted on people's safety.

In November this year the NZ Transport Agency wrote to all 1956 vehicle owners issued WoFs in the previous 12 months from DDS recommending they get their vehicles rechecked as soon as possible.

The vehicle owners were sent vouchers so they could do this at no extra cost.

NZTA spokesman Andy Knackstedt said as of December 12 873 of the 1956 vehicles affected by the Dargaville Diesel suspensions had been re-inspected.

"The Transport Agency has signalled that it is stepping up enforcement action for non-compliance across all regulatory areas for which it has responsibility, and this new approach will be evident right across the country," Knackstedt said.

"We are working hard to put things right, and to reassure New Zealanders that the safety of vehicle owners and road users is our top priority."

The Transport Agency is urging people to report any concerns or issues related to suspected non-compliance. If you have any information about non-compliance, call 0800 468 244.