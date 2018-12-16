From Santa Claus to Spiderman to a cardio drumming group - there was a diverse bunch of people at the Ruakākā Christmas Parade.

The annual parade, organised by the Marsden Lions Club, took place on Saturday and was followed by face painting, a free bouncy castle and tea cup rides and a sausage sizzle in the town centre.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham didn't join the parade but went to take photos of it.

The Cardio Drumming Group from One Tree Point and Ruakaka.

There were lots of different groups in this year's parade.

Joel Bradley-Green, 10, and Ryan Corkill, 10, from One Tree Point School.