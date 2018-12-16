Everyday Northlanders doing exceptional things have been honoured as the region's own "Local Heroes" at the annual Kiwibank Local Hero Awards.

As part of the 2019 New Zealander of the Year Awards, the 22 Kiwibank Northland Local Heroes were presented with specially made medals to officially recognise their achievements at a ceremony held at Northland Events Centre, Whangārei, on Friday.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai attended the ceremony to present the medals and congratulate the recipients on their awards.

"Our regions 22 local heroes demonstrate the acts of charity, commitment and selflessness which is what holds a community together. Many of these individuals are inspiring members of our community who have all uniquely touched the lives of others.

"The awards continue to be the perfect opportunity for our community to acknowledge these people and their efforts in making Northland a better place to live," Mai said.

The Kiwibank Local Heroes for Northland were:

Patrick Newman (Whangarei); Fay Patricia Colthurst (Whangārei); Brent Martin (Whangārei); Pam Stevens (Whangārei); Major Christopher Nelson Williams (Whangārei); Ciaran Torrington (Kaitaia); Warren James Daniel (Ruakaka); Ada Fleet (Whangārei); Craig and Greta Harman (Whananaki); Malcolm McKerrow (Whangārei); Ellen Norman (Kaitaia); Nigel Ross (Kaikohe); Virginia Barr Eiger (Whangārei); Liane Tracey Blair (Whangārei); Brian McLachlan (Whangārei); Heather Stanley (Northland); Elyse Lewis (Whangārei); Robyn Warin (Whangārei); Kerry Reyburn (Whangārei) and Tanya Filia (Kaikohe).

Now in its tenth year, the Kiwibank Local Hero Awards are New Zealand's premier community awards, celebrating and honouring those who have made a positive contribution to their region, town, suburb or community.

This year, 322 medals will be presented nationwide with one New Zealand Local Hero of the Year winner announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in February next year.

The 2019 New Zealander of the Year Awards are to be presented in six award categories, with the overall winner of each category to be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala on the 13th February 2019.

The categories are: The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year; The Metlifecare Senior New Zealander of the Year; The University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year; The Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year; The Sanitarium New Zealand Innovator of the Year and The Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year.