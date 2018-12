TODAY

• Christmas Party In the Vines, 6pm-11pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• The Queer Who Stole Christmas, 7.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Improv Theatresports - Fun Jam Sessions, 6.30pm-8.30pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangarei.

• Nine Lessons and Carols, 7pm-8.15pm, Wesleydale Memorial Church and Hall, 27 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Music From Jam Sandwich (Duo), 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music Rayz On the Bay, 5pm-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• Tiki Taane, One Man Band Show, 8pm-11.15pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Ruakākā Christmas Parade 2018, 10.30am-12pm, Ruakākā Town Centre.

• Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Whangārei Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Fusion Market, 9am-1pm, 2a Kamo Road, Whangārei.

• Decks At the Dock - House Music Daytime Party, 3pm-10.30pm, Zane Greys On the Dock, 69 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Gold Cloaks, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Rust, 2.30pm-5pm, Opononi Hotel, 19 SH 12, Opononi, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Live Music From Te Aroha, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Paparoa Farmer's Market, 9am-12pm, Paparoa Village Green, State Highway 12, Paparoa, Kaipara.

• The Hangover Sessions Summer 2018 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm-7pm,Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Personal Protection and Physical Self-Defence Workshop, 10.30am-2pm, YWCA, 21 Rust Ave, Whangarei.

• The Whangārei Filipino Society's 25th Anniversary, 6pm, Forum North.

• Kaitaia Christmas Parade 2018, games from 10am; santa photos 11am-1pm; parade 2pm; concert 3pm, Kaitaia.

SUNDAY

• Maungatapere Christmas Market, 9am, Old Dairy Factory, Maungatapere, Whangarei District.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm, Whangarei RSA, Whangārei.

• Elevated, 3pm-7pm, Hikurangi Hall, 24 King St, Whangārei.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am, Mangawhai Domain, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Sunday Market, 6.30am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Christmas Cooking Class, 1pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

COMING UP

• Badminton, Monday, December 17, 9am, Kensington Stadium, Whangārei.

• Multicultural Morning Tea, Monday, December 17, 10am, Multicultural Whangarei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Hatha Yoga with Helen Kerrison, Monday, December 17, 6.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangarei.

• Zumba With Del Class, Monday, December 17, Tuesday, December 18, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Operatunity: Cinderella - A Christmas Pantomime, Tuesday, December 18, 11am, Central Baptist Church, Whangārei.

• Ruakaka Christmas At the Races, Tuesday, December 18, 11.30am, Ruakaka Racecourse, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Violence at home talk - free information on Xmas domestic abuse, Tuesday December 18, 10am, CAB office at 71 Bank St.

• Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday December 18, 6pm, Glenbervie Primary School, Whangarei.

• The ABBA Show, Wednesday, December 19, 8pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Minecraft Holiday Programme Gameday, Wednesday, December 19, 8.30am-5pm, Whangārei Intermediate School, 32 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Royal Riot Drag Queen Bingo, 8.30pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Naughty North Comedy Club - Christmas Special, Thursday, December 20, 7.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• The ABBA Show, Thursday, December 20, 8pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Te Reo Cafe, Thursday, December 20, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangarei.

