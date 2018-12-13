Te Matau a Pohe bridge has helped breathe life into Whangārei and now it is home to a device that can help save lives.

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) has been installed in the bridge's Bascule Carpark, below Te Matau a Pohe on Port Rd. The AED is in a box on top of a standalone pole at the end of the carpark, near the concrete path.

The Northland branch of the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association had raised some money from a rally and after talking with St John, the two organisations "went halves" to fund the $3000 defibrillator.

Branch chairwoman Deborah Bradley said the carpark location was a good one because a lot of its members used it.

"It's for the whole community to use."

She said many of its members have first aid certificates, and some had trained in AED use.

"It's good to have but hopefully never use."

Other NZMCA members pointed out Whangārei is a motorhome friendly town and the Bascule Carpark is popular because it has the walkway and easy access to town.

Whangārei District Council's traffic projects engineer Brendon Tong said Te Matau a Pohe and the Hatea Loop is the game-changer for the town, and seen as transformational.

"The kind donation of the AED is another step in the transformation process."

He said Whangārei was turning into a place to live, work and play and a destination of choice for visitors.

St John Ambulance mid-north territory manager Wally Mitchell said the Hatea Loop is an amazing facility for the Whangārei area and a lot of people use it, particularly to work out or bring their family.

"It's a very citizen friendly area. Wherever you've got large concentrations of people, having access to a piece of equipment like that [the AED] can make all the difference."

He said a combination of AED and good CPR is what really saves lives.