Several Northland secondary school athletes performed well at the New Zealand secondary school athletics championships in Dunedin this month.

Whangārei Boys High School had three throwers who all performed well.

Nik Kini placed second in the senior discus and shot put, and fourth in the senior hammer throw. Reuben Gregory was second in the senior hammer and 11th in the senior discus while Jordyn Hetaraka placed sixth in the senior hammer and 17th in the senior discus.

Whangārei Girls High School had a mix of track and field stars. Jenna Johnson was second in the junior high jump. Mateja Matijevich-Wiki won the junior hammer and was sixth in shot put and discus. Aimee-Leigh Scott placed second in the senior hammer, sixth in shot put and ninth in discus. Holly Rule placed fourth in the junior 400m and Gemma Brock was sixth in the junior pole vault.

Pompallier Catholic College's promising para-athlete Daniel Meyer was first in the shot put and second in the discus.

Kerikeri High School's Jai Dawson won the junior 800m boys race while Alexander Hull finished second in the senior 3000m boys race.

Aimee-Leigh Scott, Alexander Hull and Nik Kini were all selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools 2018 Championships Team.