

Police arrested one person at a Coopers Beach house after it was raided by armed police in a suspected drugs raid yesterday.

The normally quiet beachside street Paradise Rd was transformed into a hive of activity and action with the arrival of at least 10 police cars and blacked-clad Armed Offenders Squad members from about 6.30am yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Russell Richards said Kaitaia police CIB, with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant at a Coopers Beach address in relation to drug matters.

A risk assessment found that armed police were required to ensure the operation went safely, he said.

However, there were no incidents during the event, Senior Sergeant Russell Richards said. One person was taken into custody and was being questioned.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "We were waiting for this

day."

Neighbours in dressing gowns peered out of their driveways to witness the incident.

One woman could be heard yelling obscenities at police.

"Go home and have breakfast..." she yelled. The woman also said it was the "wrong house" and raised concern about the police's impact on her young mokopuna.