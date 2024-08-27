Advertisement
Arrest made after spate of aggravated robberies and burglaries in Northland

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
Northland police investigating a spate of burglaries and robberies at retail businesses have made an arrest.

Northland police say they have made a breakthrough in investigations into a spate of aggravated robberies and burglaries on businesses across Whangārei and Kaipara.

The Whangārei Tactical Crime Unit has arrested and charged a teenager, and police are following positive lines of enquiry to identify the remainder of those allegedly responsible, Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper said.

“This month, we have arrested and charged a male in connection with eight incidents at retail businesses since late June,” he said.

The 16-year-old has been charged in connection with three aggravated robberies, three burglaries and two ram raids, which largely impacted the Dargaville community.

The teenager is before the Whangārei Youth Court on those matters.

Cooper said the unit is following lines of enquiry into other young people allegedly involved in the offending.

“For legal reasons, we cannot provide further details of these young offenders. However, I’m confident there are people out in the Northland community that will know who these young men are, and where they are.”

Police are calling on the community for their held in holding those responsible to account for their offending.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 2406132/3152, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

