Northland police say they have made a breakthrough in investigations into a spate of aggravated robberies and burglaries on businesses across Whangārei and Kaipara.

The Whangārei Tactical Crime Unit has arrested and charged a teenager, and police are following positive lines of enquiry to identify the remainder of those allegedly responsible, Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper said.

“This month, we have arrested and charged a male in connection with eight incidents at retail businesses since late June,” he said.

The 16-year-old has been charged in connection with three aggravated robberies, three burglaries and two ram raids, which largely impacted the Dargaville community.

The teenager is before the Whangārei Youth Court on those matters.