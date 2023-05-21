Robert Young with his 1918 Triumph Model 8, the oldest bike in the rally. Photo / Tania Whyte

Robert Young with his 1918 Triumph Model 8, the oldest bike in the rally. Photo / Tania Whyte

Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the clubrooms of the Northland Vintage Car Club on Saturday for their annual motorcycle rally.

Participants travelled from far and wide to join the event, one from as far as Palmerston North, along with others from Rotorua, Hamilton and Auckland.

Co-ordinator Peter Lovatt said “it’s amazing” people are willing to travel significant distances for the event.

The rally itself has been around since the 1990s, and Lovatt said as the membership has collectively grown older, the group is trying to attract more young people.

Participants are generally part of the Northland Vintage Car Club, located at Kiwi North, and often have motorbikes too.

An eclectic array of motorbikes on show. Photo / Tania Whyte

A motorcycle from 1918 was the oldest at the event, with several others manufactured before the 1930s. These are known as ‘veteran’ vehicles.

“Our cut-off point for vehicles is 30 years,” Lovatt explained.

Around 60 contestants took part in different speed categories, sending each bike out at 30-second intervals with 10-minute breaks between the speed categories, the fastest going last.

Gavin Welch and Rory King with their 1942 Harley Davidsons. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lovatt said “there’s a bit of everything” at the event, from motorbikes that aren’t old enough to have been “knocked around” - such as his own 1979 original - to motorcycles that have been completely restored from “pieces”.

He explained the oldest bike from 1918 was a “jumped-up pushbike” from the era, and local riders had restored it.

He said it was “lovely” to see the older bikes “out and about” on the day.

Stu Wilson proudly shows off his 'L' plates. He took his dad's Matchless for a spin. Photo / Tania Whyte

Cemetery Road and Pipiwai Road were part of the chosen route for this year’s rally, but Lovatt said participants, particularly those from Auckland, “loved it” and suggested the route stayed the same for next year.

“They are lovely motorcycle roads,” said Lovatt. “You’ve got to really concentrate though, because they’re windy.”

He said the first and second-place riders were one second apart, which was an incredible feat and something hard to capture when measuring off a speedo.

“We’re not allowed electronic timing - you go on your speedo, so it’s all estimation. It’s a lottery, really,” he said.

Lovatt said he enjoys the club because of the “social side”.

“I’m not a [someone who’s been a] motorcyclist from a young kid like some of the guys,” he said. “I like the look of some motorbikes, but I like the social side.”

Noel and Bridgid Woodcock catch up with Peter Borthwick before the ride. Photo / Tania Whyte

Participants gathered at Mangakahia Sports Complex for a brunch after the rally, and at 6pm, participants again gathered for a dinner at the Heritage Park Northland Vintage Car Club clubrooms, with catering done by Hora Hora Primary School.

Lovatt said they like to “work with local groups” where possible.

“I prefer to do that than use a company caterer,” he said. “They do a wonderful job.”