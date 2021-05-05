Anahera Pickering: Youth Week Whangārei event 'about getting involved and giving it a go'

You are not alone. Whangārei Youth Space is hosting a free event for youth aged 12-24 on Saturday, May 8, from 10am until 3pm at Trigg Arena in Kensington. Photo / Getty Images

FRESH PERSPECTIVE

"We're stronger together" What does "we" look like? What does "together" look like? What does stronger mean to you? Ara Taiohi (the peak body for youth development in Aotearoa), are proud to present Youth Week 2021.

Youth Week is a nationwide festival of events organised by young New Zealanders to celebrate the talents, passion, and success of local young people.

It has free events from Saturday, May 8, until Sunday, May 16, all around the country.

Young artists, identical twins Eleanor and Annabel from Christchurch, created this year's Youth Week poster and share "we embraced how young people in Aotearoa are all in this together – that we can achieve more, bloom brighter and make this country a better place for all of us when we work together".

Have you seen the ZM Radio & NorthTec's Youth Week "My voice"?

Shannon Wong, Youth Week director says: "We're stronger together when we amplify young people and acknowledge their capacity to contribute to community! Youth Week 2021 creates space for young people to design, develop and deliver ways to uplift their wellbeing and that of their whanau (family) and communities" in the catalogue.

Whangārei Youth Space is hosting a free event for youth aged 12-24 on Saturday, May 8, from 10am until 3pm at Trigg Arena in Kensington, Whangārei.

If you've got ideas, a light bulb moment of "man, this would be cool if..." then come along and join in, says Anahera Pickering.

If you've got ideas, a light bulb moment of "man, this would be cool if ..." then come along and join in, we want to hear your voice, and you might learn something that you can take with you too.

Joining Youth Week Events is about getting involved and giving it a go. There might be times you get stuck, and things aren't always going to go as planned, but the beauty in all of this struggle is that you are not alone.

Alone is a mindset, you are never alone in a world full of people. For many of us, it can feel like we are alone yet there's so much support and aroha (love) for all of us. Come and have a chat with us down at Whangārei Youth Space.

Ask us what else is out there and we will do our best to support you. There are so many amazing people, groups, activities, and services all working together and here to help you.

Northland Regional and Whangārei District councils are helping to break down barriers for youth by providing free public transport to and from youth events throughout Youth Week.

These events are run by young people for young people aged 12-24, and travel on Citylink buses is free to and from the events for the week. Free Bus Tickets are available at WYS, at the event and other locations. Check out Northland Regional Council's Facebook page to find out more.

Tickets are limited to one per person ages 12-24 to travel on Whangārei CityLink buses for FREE.

Passes are valid from Saturday, May 8, until Sunday, May 16, 2021.

ID may be asked for proof of age, failing to show ID may result in a ticket not being issued. There is no bus service on Sunday, May 9, or Sunday, May 16.

• Anahera Pickering is community outreach co-ordinator at Whangārei Youth Space. She can be contacted at Anahera@youthspace.co.nz